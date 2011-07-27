The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 27, 2011

Maybe it’s the milder weather, but it feels like people seem to be in much better spirits this week than they were during our epic heat wave last week. And to top off the good news, it’s already Wednesday, which can only mean one thing: let the weekend countdown begin. But here’s the news you need to know before you start making your various plans.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg has said his country will “not be intimidated or threatened” by Friday’s bombing and gun attacks. He added that it was too early to consider new security laws, saying, “now is the time for comfort for those who have lost family members [and] friends, and to help those who are still wounded.” (BBC News)

The Libyan rebel offer for Gaddafi to stay in Libya has expired. The council had offered to allow Muammar Gaddafi to stay in the country provided he step down first. Abdel Jalil said the offer was made about a month ago through U.N. envoy Abdel Elah al-Khatib, with a two-week deadline attached. (Reuters)

A US government review of scientific studies says there is not enough evidence yet to say whether the dust and smoke cloud produced by the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center caused cancer. It means that they do not qualify for federal benefits to treat or compensate them for their cancer, at least until further study. (New York Times)

Since her death, Amy Winehouse’s album sales are skyrocketing, with her “Back to Black” album making its way back onto the Billboard 200. “Back to Black’s” 37,000 in sales was the album’s highest weekly sales since March, 2008, two weeks after the Grammy awards broadcast, when the album sold 38,000. This past week also marked the album’s biggest weekly digital sales. (CNN)