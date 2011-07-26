The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 26, 2011

Today is probably a very exciting day for you football-loving fashion girls out there, as the NFL lockout finally comes to an end. And if you really don’t care that football season will be able to go on, then at least think about the good moods your boyfriends will be in come September. Read on for more lockout details and other news happening this Tuesday.

It looks like McDonalds is finally jumping on the “get healthy” bandwagon. The fast-food chain is adding apples to all its Happy Meals and launching a nutrition-focused mobile phone app as part of a broader health push. Other changes include a pledge to reduce sugars, saturated fats and calories through “varied portion sizes, reformulations and innovations” by 2020, and a 15% sodium reduction by 2015. (USA Today)

A Moroccan military plane crash killed 78 people today. The aircraft crashed into a mountain in the south of the country at about 9 AM local time. It was carrying 81 people: nine crew members, 60 troops and 12 civilians. Forty-two bodies have been found. The search continues for the others. The army blames the accident on poor weather. (BBC News)

The NFL lockout is officially over, and teams aren’t wasting any more time getting back to business, including the defending Super Bowl champions Green Bay Packers. The Packers official start to training camp isn’t until Friday, but the players are already packing their bags for a return to Green Bay. Second-year defensive end Mike Neal booked a flight from Tampa to Green Bay minutes after a new labor deal was finalized. (Chicago Tribune)

Nearly 3,700 US post offices are slated to close as part of an ongoing effort to close a $20 billion gap in revenue by 2015. There is also a proposal under consideration to reduce service to five days a week. Postmaster General Patrick Donohoe explained, “The Postal Service of the future will be smaller, leaner and more competitive and it will continue to drive commerce, serve communities and deliver value.” (CNN)