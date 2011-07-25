The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 25, 2011

As we begin the last week of July, temperatures are finally starting to cool down after the record-breaking heat wave that gripped the nation last week. Maybe now we can all get back to enjoying what’s left of the summer, which really seems to be flying by. But before you start planning your next trip to the beach, here’s the news you need to know this Monday.

Anders Behring Breivik attended his first court hearing today, following the bombing in Oslo and a massacre on an island youth camp that killed at least 93 people in total. Norwegian police are investigating his claim that he has “two more cells” working with him. Mr Breivik said his attacks were a “shock signal” to Norway’s people. (BBC)

After nearly two months of silence, the woman accusing Dominique Strauss-Kahn of trying to rape her at Manhattan’s Sofitel hotel in May is speaking out. Nafissatou Diallo tells ABC news, “I want him to go to jail. I want him to know there are some places you cannot use your power, you cannot use your money.” She described the attack, saying, “I said, sir, stop this. I don’t want to lose my job,” Diallo said. “He pulls me hard to the bed.” (CBS News)

It looks like a a new labor deal has been reached that could end the NFL lockout. “The league’s 32 player representatives and then all of its players still must vote to approve it, but at this point it appears a formality,” the NFL.com report said. Drew Brees, one of the 10 NFL players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the league, added (via Twitter), “The deal is almost done.” An originally proposed agreement included a new rookie compensation system, a salary cap of $142.4 million per club in 2011 and additional retirement benefits. (CNN)

Even though official autopsy reports haven’t been released yet, a coroner’s official said Monday that Amy Winehouse didn’t die under suspicious circumstances as everyone is assuming. Police have dismissed speculation that the singer suffered an overdose as “inappropriate,” saying they’re currently treating the death as “unexplained.” (CTV)