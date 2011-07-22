The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 22, 2011

Happy hot Friday literally! It’s scary hot out there. But at least you survived the week, and hopefully have an exciting weekend ahead of you. Here’s the news you need to know to get you through your last few hours of the workweek.

A large explosion has hit near government headquarters in the Norwegian capital Oslo. The blast is thought to have caused damage to the offices of Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and a number of other official buildings. There are conflicting reports over whether Mr Stoltenberg was injured – initial reports said he was unharmed. At least eight people were injured in the city centre explosion. (BBC)

One person is dead and 30 were injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into the bus carrying 53 people from Ontario, Canada, to New York City for a three-day tour, leaving the truck driver dead. There were no fatalities on the tour bus, thanks largely to the heroic actions of a soldier from the nearby Fort Drum Army base. The bus was operated by Farr’s Coach Lines of Dunnville, Ontario. (ABC News)

Kate Middleton’s ivory and white satin-gazar dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen is the centerpiece of the annual summer opening of Buckingham Palace tours for the public. Starting Saturday, about 643,000 tickets become available — and given the 107 percent increase in sales over last year, when 413,000 visitors went on tour, insiders expect box-office records to be broken. Kate was instrumental in the decision to put the dress on display in the royal residence. (CNN International)