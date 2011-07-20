The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 20, 2011

You’ve made it to midweek, so as always, let the weekend countdown begin. Too premature? Well, either way, make sure to at least give yourself some sort of hump day treat today. Personally, I’m going for ice cream to battle these scorching temps. Read on to see just how hot it’s supposed to get, and for other news developing today.

The UN has declared a famine in two regions of southern Somalia, as it suffers through one of the worst droughts in fifty years. The UN stepped in because of Somalia’s lack of central government, saying, “We have to be precise about how we use [famine]. We have to raise the alarm before it’s too late, but we also don’t want to be accused of crying wolf.” (BBC)

A new report from the Institute of Medicine recommends that birth control, sterilization and reproductive education should be covered by health insurance plans with no cost to patients under the health care reform law. “We are reviewing the report closely and will release the Department’s recommendations of what additional preventive services for women should be covered without cost sharing very soon,” said HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. (CNN)

Forty-two-year-old Wendi Deng Murdoch is getting a lot of press lately, and not just because her husband is in the midst of a major media scandal. People have been taking notice ever since Wendi Murdoch leaped at a protester who tried to slam a foam pie into the face of her husband during a parliamentary committee hearing Tuesday. “Her stock rose tremendously,” said Brian Stelter, a media reporter for The New York Times. “Everyone now is wondering, who is Wendi Murdoch?” To find out, check out the full story. (CBS News)

The dangerous heat wave that has plagued much of the United States will spread into the eastern portion of the country today, the National Weather Service warned. Excessive heat watches, warnings and heat advisories were in effect in more than 30 states Wednesday morning, with temperatures feeling like 100 to 110 degrees or higher during the afternoon hours. (CNN)