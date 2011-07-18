The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 18, 2011

The Midwest faced dangerous heat conditions over the weekend, and forecasters are warning that the East Coast is next. The heatwave will likely affect more than 40 states, according to the weather service, who said, “This will likely be the most significant heat wave the region has experienced in at least the last five years.” Read on for other highlights from this past weekend’s news.

It comes as no surprise that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II beat many box-office records over the weekend, with $168.8 million domestically and $307 million overseas. This is the highest-grossing opening of all time at the domestic and international box office. Harry Potter stole the top spot from 2008’s The Dark Knight, which set a $158.4-million record. (LA Times)

Today marks the US commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, created by the U.N. two years ago to mark his birthday. The U.N. is marking Mandela’s 93rd birthday with a call to action: 67 minutes of community service, from everyone, in honor of the man who has given so much himself. “Madiba continues to be a beacon for the global community, and for all who work for democracy, justice and reconciliation,” said Michelle Obama. (CBS News)

General David H. Petraeus relinquished his command of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan today, handing command over to Marine Gen. John Allen. Petraeus will return to Washington as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Allen added, “It is my intention to maintain the momentum of the campaign.” (Washington Post)

A leading U.K. police official, John Yates, resigned Monday, becoming the latest high-profile casualty of the phone-hacking scandal. In 2009, Yates decided not to re-open investigations into alleged phone hacking by journalists at the News of the World newspaper, but new findings suggest police had 11,000 pages of evidence which had not been thoroughly examined by detectives. (MSNBC)