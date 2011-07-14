The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 14, 2011

Today is an exciting day for much of Hollywood, as Joshua Jackson and Melissa McCarthy took the stage to announce the 2011 Emmy nominees. Personally, my spirits were lifted this morning when I heard that my favorite show, Friday Night Lights, was nominated in three different categories. Read on to see if your faves were nominated and for other news happening around the world this Thursday.

2011 Emmy nominations were announced in Hollywood this morning. For the most part, there wasn’t one particular series that dominated the list, but there were a few surprises and snubs. Parks and Recreation, The Big Bang Theory, Glee, The Office, 30 Rock and Modern Family are all best comedy contenders. Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, The Good Wife, Dexter and Friday Night Lights are all up for best drama. (USA Today)



A suicide bomber killed 4 people at the memorial service for Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s slain half-brother, Ahmed Wali Karzai. The bomb was hidden inside the man’s turban, killing at least four people and wounding 15 others, according to Afghan officials. This further demonstrates the intensity of the campaign to take out Karzai government loyalists as the United States works to transfer security responsibilities to Afghan security forces. (Washington Post)

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Eamon Gilmore is meeting Pope Benedict XVI’s diplomat, Archbishop Giuseppe Leanza, to discuss the fact that the Vatican failed to take little to no action in child sex abuse cases for 12 years after the Irish church’s new child-protection rules were put in place. Ireland’s government says that Rome secretly discouraged Irish bishops from reporting pedophile priests to police. (CNN)

US jobless claims fell, as retail sales barely went up in June. Consumer spending hasn’t slowed, but it hasn’t necessarily gotten any stronger. New reports from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 22,000 to 405,000 last week, below economists’ expectations for a reading of 415,000. (Reuters)