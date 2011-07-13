The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 13, 2011

You’re half way through the week – 2 down, 2 to go. Little known fact: Tuesday is the most productive day of the week. So if you’re feeling a little worn out today, it’s probably because you got a ton accomplished yesterday. Here’s your daily dose of news to help you power through your hump day.

The dismembered body of a missing 8-year-old boy, Lieby Kletzky, was found in a Brooklyn refrigerator early Wednesday. The man is currently in custody and being questioned. Lieby Kletzky disappeared on Monday while walking from school to meet his parents. Police say that the suspect made statements implicating himself in the murder. (New York Times).

Three explosions have shaken India’s commercial capital Mumbai (Bombay). The home ministry is calling the blasts a terrorist act. The attacks also happen to coincide with the birthday of Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the sole surviving gunman from the 2008 Mumbai attacks which killed nearly 170 people. (BBC)

Oprah’s daytime show may be over, but the mogul shows not signs of slowing down. She has promoted herself to chief executive officer and chief creative officer of OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network. Peter Liguori, former Fox chief and current COO of Discovery, has been interim CEO for the last few months, but Oprah will take over in the fall. (USA Today)

In a Lorena Bobbit-esque type of case, a Southern California womanCatherine Kieu Beckerdrugged her estranged husband, tied him to a bed, cut off his penis and put it through a garbage disposal, police said Tuesday. Her husband is now recovering after surgery, but Becker, 48, was arrested on charges of aggravated mayhem, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, administering a drug with intent to commit a felony, poisoning and spousal abuse. (CBS News)