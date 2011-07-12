The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 12, 2011

They say be careful what you wish for. We asked for summer temps, and now we really got them. It is going to be a smoldering hot week across the country, with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretching from Oklahoma across the South into New Jersey and New York, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s the latest news to catch up on while you try and manage to stay indoors and stay cool.

Ahmed Wali Karzai, a powerful Afghan political figure and half brother of Afghan President Hamid Karzai was confirmed dead. President Hamid commented, “Inside the houses of Afghan people, we have all suffered from the same kind (of pain). And our hope is that, God willing, there will be an end to the pain and suffer of Afghan people, and peace and security will be implemented.” This is not the first assassination attempt on Ahmed. (UK Telegraph)

President Obama wil award his third Medal of Honor to Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Petry later today. Petry lost his right hand while throwing a live grenade away from his fellow soldiers. He is the second living person to recieve the honor for wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Petry commented on the brave act, saying, “It was almost instinct; off training. It was probably going to kill all three of us… I actually didn’t think it was going to go off. I didn’t really feel much pain. I didn’t know it had gone off and taken my hand until I sat back up and saw it was completely amputated at the wrist.” (ABC News)

The U.S. premiere of the last Harry Potter movie took place in New York last night. The Deathly Hallows Part 2 marks the eighth and final installment of the biggest franchise in Hollywood history. When asked about what he’ll miss most, Radcliffe answered, ” [I’ll] miss the crew and cast and everything that was my day-to-day life for ten years.” (CBS News)

A Texan woman, Janet Johnson, gave birth to a 16 lb baby last Friday, setting the record for the biggest baby ever born in Texas. The proud parents revealed baby JaMichael Brown on the TODAY show yesterday via satelite. The biggest baby on record weighed in at 23.12 pounds at birth back in 1879 in Canada. (MSNBC)