The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 28, 2011

Once again, the weekend has managed to come and go in the blink of an eye. As you struggle to make it through the most dreaded day of the week, here’s a little news to get you started.

The King’s Speech sweeps last night’s Oscars, taking home four of the night’s big wins including best film, actor and director. The Fighter‘s Melissa Leo and Christian Bale took home the supporting actress and actor awards. And no big surprise, but Natalie Portman took home the best actress award for her role in Black Swan. (ABC)

Brooklyn Dodgers’ icon Duke Snider passes away at 84. He was part of the Willie, Mickey and the Duke” trio, three of the best centerfielders of the early to mid ’50s. (Boston Herald)

The European Union has stepped into the Libya conflict, putting sanctions on the country by slapping an asset freeze and travel ban on Muammar Gaddafi, his family and his inner circle. (UK Telegraph)

In more Charlie Sheen news, the actor’s Today show interview aired this morning and it was definitely on the crazy side. He now wants $3 million per episode for Two and a Half Men, as well as a public apology from CBS while they “lick his feet.” (Business Insider)