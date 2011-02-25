The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 25, 2011

TGIF! It’s just a matter of hours until we can officially begin our much-needed weekends. But before you check out of the world for a couple of days, here’s your daily dose of news you need to know.

To say they middle east is a wreck right now would be a vast understatement. Protesters in countries all over the middle east have taken to the streets to stand up against the oppressive government. In Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and Bahrain hundreds of thousands stood up to protest the unaccountability of their leaders. (New York Times)

CBS finally does the right thing and suspends Two and a Half Men for the rest of the season. The show has in hiatus since January when Sheen entered rehab, but the official suspension came after Sheen’s anti-semitic rant against the show’s creator Chuck Lorre yesterday. (ABC News)

Wisconsin has been a hot topic in national political news for the past few weeks. A budget bill was passed today by the Wisconsin state Assembly that will strip most state workers of the bulk of their collective bargaining rights. (CNN)

US stocks opened higher today, after three straight days of losses. The DOW Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, opening at 12,113. (Wall Street Journal)