The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 24, 2011

Julian Assange loses his extradition hearing. A judge ruled Thursday that Britain can extradite him to Sweden for questioning over allegations of sexual misconduct. (CNN)

Carmelo Anthony sells out Madison Square Garden, leading the Knicks to a 114-108 victory over the Bucks. The new addition to the New York Knicks had a stellar first game, with 27 points and 10 rebounds. (New York Post)

Toyota’s troubles aren’t over yet. They announced today the voluntary recall of 2.1 million more vehicles to prevent gas pedal jams. (USA Today)

In a big win for gay rights, President Obama and The White House announced that they will no longer stand behind the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). This means the Justice Department will no longer argue that the dated law is constitutional. (New York Times)