The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 23, 2011

It’s officially hump day, which means only two more working days left of the week. So while you’re busy planning your exciting weekends, We’re here to make sure you don’t miss a beat. Here’s your Wednesday guide to the important news you should know today.

Violence and unrest rages on in Libya as the death toll reaches over 1000 civilians. According to reports, Libya’s city of Benghazi has fallen from the control of the Muammar Gaddafi regime. The U.S., among other countries, is calling for immediate evacuation of all U.S. nationals from Libya. (The Guardian)

Results of a yearlong study were released yesterday claiming cell phone use changes brain activity. The brain is sensitive to the phone’s radiation emissions, but NIH researchers still can’t say if the increased sensitivity is harmful or hurtful. (USA Today)

In celebrity court news, an L.A. judge eases Rihanna’s restraining order against Chris Brown to a level one order, meaning they can now have contact, provided it’s not in a harassing manner. This comes two years after the initial assault. (Entertainment Weekly)

Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel won the Chicago mayoral race yesterday. Emanuel is the city’s first new mayor in 22 years. (The Washington Post)