The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 22, 2011

Yesterday being President’s Day may have meant a day off for most of America, but around the world, it was business as usual. From a deadly earthquake to some lighter, sports news, here are some of the important developments you may have missed while you were enjoying your long weekend.

A tragic a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the town of Christchurch, New Zealand on Monday, killing at least 65 people. Rescuers have been working hard to reach the hundreds of victims that they fear are trapped underneath the destruction. To make matters worse, this is the city’s second quake in the past six months. (BBC News)

Knicks fans rejoice because after months of speculation, Carmello Anthony gets traded to the New York Knicks. On Monday, the Knicks agreed to deal three of their current starters and their top reserve to Denver in the exchange for Carmello Anthony, Chauncey Billups and three other Denver Nuggets. (Sports Illustrated)

In a statement out today, U.S. Central Command confirmed that the four hostages that were captured by pirates off the coast of Oman last week were killed by their captures. 19 pirates were involved in the hijacking of the yacht, two of which were killed during the gunfire that broke out early Tuesday. (CNN)

The unrest in Libya has entered its eighth day of fighting and bloodshed. While it may seem that the protests against dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s 42-year reign has no bearing on us in the U.S., it will actually have a huge effect on what you’ll be paying at the pump. Oil prices rose 7% Tuesday, spiking as high as $98 a barrel. (CNN Money)

Teen girls around the world are saying, “OMG.” In a bold move, Justin Bieber decided to get a haircut. But don’t worry, the loss will not have been in vain, because he will donate the fallen hair to charity. (Entertainment Weekly)