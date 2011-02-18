The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 18, 2011

Fashion Week is officially over! And just in time, because I’m not sure my feet would’ve held out much longer. While it may have seemed like the past eight days revolved solely around fashion, don’t forget that there was a whole world of news developing around us. So, as we emerge from our fashion week bubbles, here is a guide to the news you need to know today.

If you’re one of the amny people who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, then there may be some new treatments for you. In a new, British study (out today), researchers report that two controversial treatments cognitive behavior therapy and graded exercise therapy for chronic fatigue syndrome may be more effective then the more commonly accepted treatment of adaptive pacing therapy. (CNN)

CNN is one of those news outlets that we typically look to for serious, breaking world news. But, for the first time in 10 years, it looks like CNN is back to covering fashion. CNN correspondent Alina Cho’s first half-hour fashion special will air Feb. 19 at 2:30 PM, covering fashion week shows like Prabal Gurung and Alexander. (New York Times)

The House of Represenatives reconvenes today to vote on major Republican spending bill that would impose major budget cuts on social funding such as Planned Parenthood. Many women’s health advocate are concerned because the bill would block federal funds recieved through Title X, a $327 million program that covers family planning and reproductive health for low-income women. (Washington Post)

Thousands of sharks have been spotted swimming in Boca Raton, off the coast of Florida. But apparently this is normal. Marine biologists explain it’s the time of the year when sharks migrate for warmer waters. (ABC News)

The DOW Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,318.67 and is up .14% from yesterday. (Yahoo Finance)