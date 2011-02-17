The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 17, 2011

It’s the last day of NYFW, which means it’s not long until you no longer have an excuse for ignoring that newspaper on your doorstep. Lucky for you, we’ll give you a two-minute prep on the world’s news until then.
- Four people were killed late last night after riot police fired tear gas onto demonstrators – many of them sleeping in preparation for a pre-dawn assault that was scheduled for Thursday morning. The country’s capital, Manama, was then shut down, resulting in tanks and military checkpoints to keep Bahrainis to stay off the streets. (Yahoo News)
- You may notice a significant drop in your cell phone and internet service tonight thanks to a massive solar flare charged particles released from the sun that’s on target to hit Earth’s atmosphere later tonight. Though Monday saw the biggest solar eruption flare in history, knocking out most of China’s radio communication, the space storm could make or a lovely show for stargazers in the northern US. (NY Daily News)
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,287.72 and is down .24% from yesterday. (Google Finance)
- Though Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia made headlines for losing nearly 25 pounds, the team’s relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain arrived in Tamba Bay for spring training carrying some extra weight. Though General Manager Brian Cashman is all hush-hush about his current weight, Chamberlain says he feels “stronger physically.” (NY Mag)
- Tea Party Rep Michele Bachmann really wants you to breast feed, so much that she accused Michelle Obama for “socially engineering” women into using breast pumps after discussing her support for a tax break for them. Bachman, a Minnesota congresswoman, said this on Laura Ingraham’s radio show: “To think that government has to go out and buy my breast pump for my babies. You wanna talk about the nanny state? I think we just got the new definition of a nanny.” Whatever that means. (NY Daily News)
- In more not-so-shocking news, the IBM computer soared past former trivia aficionados Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, more than tripling both of their scores with $77,147 in earnings. IBM has partnered with eight US universities to explore other uses of Watson’s “Deep Question” capacities. (USA Today)