The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 17, 2011

It’s the last day of NYFW, which means it’s not long until you no longer have an excuse for ignoring that newspaper on your doorstep. Lucky for you, we’ll give you a two-minute prep on the world’s news until then.

Four people were killed late last night after riot police fired tear gas onto demonstrators – many of them sleeping in preparation for a pre-dawn assault that was scheduled for Thursday morning. The country’s capital, Manama, was then shut down, resulting in tanks and military checkpoints to keep Bahrainis to stay off the streets. (Yahoo News)

You may notice a significant drop in your cell phone and internet service tonight thanks to a massive solar flare charged particles released from the sun that’s on target to hit Earth’s atmosphere later tonight. Though Monday saw the biggest solar eruption flare in history, knocking out most of China’s radio communication, the space storm could make or a lovely show for stargazers in the northern US. (NY Daily News)