The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: February 16, 2011

Whether you’ve spent your fashion week jumping from show to show, styling models for the runway, or just critiquing the season’s collections from your desk, it’s not easy to stay well-versed on US news let alone what’s going on in the rest of the world. If you’re worried you’ll have nothing to talk about but colorblocking and drop crotch pants during your post-work date tonight, let this be your two-minute manual in today’s happenings. You’re welcome.

The newest White House spokesman, Jay Carney, will make his press debut at 12:30 p.m. today after Obama decided to meet with the press yesterday. Carney, who previously served as TIME magazine’s Washington bureau chief, will replace former spokesman Robert Gibbs. (USA Today)

GCH Foxcliffe Hictory Wind (seriously, that’s her full name), a Scottish deerhound, won the Best In Show title from last night’s Westminster dog show. (LA Times)

More interestingly, The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened this morning at 12,219.79 and is up .34%. (Google Finance)

Armed with petrol bombs and stones, anti-government demonstrators are gathering in hundreds in Libya and Bahrain, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi. Beyond utilizing Twitter and Facebook to organize protests, videos of the protests have been posted on YouTube. (New York Times)

CBS correspondent Lara Logan, who is recovering from sexual assault in Egypt after being separated from her TV crew last week, will be heading home from a New York hospital later today. There have been nearly 150 reporter-casualties while covering the Egyptian protests since January 30. (USA Today)