The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 8, 2011

TGIF!! That is all I have to say about that. Now here’s your daily dose of news to take you into the weekend.
- A 75-year-old granny is responsible for leaving all of Armenia without Internet access for half a day. The woman was scavenging for scrap metal when she damaged an international fiber-optic backbone cable that connects much of the southern Caucasus to Europe, also triggering a partial shutdown in Georgia. (WSJ)
- Nato has said it will not apologise for a bomb attack on a rebel convoy of tanks in Libya on Thursday, that killed four people. NATO secretary-general did add that he “strongly regrets” the fatalities, but they were not aware opposition troops had started using tanks. (BBC)
- The policy fight threatening to shut down the government involves the controversial issue of abortion. Senior Congressional officials said that the negotiations in the Capitol ended around 3 AM, with proposed restrictions on money for Planned Parenthood remaining the biggest sticking point. (New York Times)
- To add to the misery of last month’s earquake and tusnami, nearly a half-million homes suffered blackouts in Japan today, a result of the new earthquake that killed three people. (USA Today)
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained at the open, opening at 12,409.87. (MSN Money)