The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 8, 2011

TGIF!! That is all I have to say about that. Now here’s your daily dose of news to take you into the weekend.

A 75-year-old granny is responsible for leaving all of Armenia without Internet access for half a day. The woman was scavenging for scrap metal when she damaged an international fiber-optic backbone cable that connects much of the southern Caucasus to Europe, also triggering a partial shutdown in Georgia. (WSJ)

Nato has said it will not apologise for a bomb attack on a rebel convoy of tanks in Libya on Thursday, that killed four people. NATO secretary-general did add that he “strongly regrets” the fatalities, but they were not aware opposition troops had started using tanks. (BBC)

The policy fight threatening to shut down the government involves the controversial issue of abortion. Senior Congressional officials said that the negotiations in the Capitol ended around 3 AM, with proposed restrictions on money for Planned Parenthood remaining the biggest sticking point. (New York Times)

To add to the misery of last month’s earquake and tusnami, nearly a half-million homes suffered blackouts in Japan today, a result of the new earthquake that killed three people. (USA Today)