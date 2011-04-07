The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 7, 2011

It may only be Thursday, but I’m giving you my official permission to begin your hourly countdown to Friday. Let’s just call it giving yourself something to look forward to. But before you begin plotting what kind of trouble you plan on getting into this weekend, here’s a little news to get your day started.

At age 40, actress Tina Fey announced yesterday that she is five months pregnant with her second child. It must be baby fever on the 30 Rock set Fey’s costarJane Krakowski is also an expectant mother to be. (CBS News)

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake shook a wide area of southern and central Mexico this morning, but there were no initial reports of damage. The quake hit the Vera Cruz region, which is 379 miles from Mexico City, at 6:11 AM. (LA Times)

A gunman opened fire Thursday in a public elementary school in Rio de Janeiro, killing at least 12 people, himself, and leaving 22 other people in serious condition. According to officials, the gunman was a 23-year-old former student at the elementary school. (MSNBC)