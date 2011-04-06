The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 6, 2011

Parents everywhere must be having a very good Wednesday, because it looks like teen pregnancies are on the decline. This is according to a new report released from the CDC. But it’s not as simple as you may think. Read on for those details and other news happening around the world today. Maybe shows like Teen Mom, 16 and Pregnant and The Secret Life of an American Teenager are doing more for the nation than providing mindless entertainment after all… I’m just sayin’.

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), teen births in the United States are now at a record low. Even though teen births have dropped 37 percent over the last two decades, US teen birth rate is still up to nine times that of other affluent nations, and more than 410,000 teen births were recorded in the United States in 2009 alone. (US News & World Report)

The nation is looking at a potential government shutdown. So far, Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a deal on the 2011 federal budget, meaning we could be looking at the first government shutdown in more than 15 years. After meeting with President Obama yesterday, speaker of the house John Boehner (R-Ohio) told reporters “There was no agreement, so those conversations will continue. We made clear that were fighting for the largest spending cuts possible.” (Washington Post)

A boat from Libya carrying more than 200 migrants capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa today. And at least least 150 of the mostly sub-Saharan Africans that were on board are still missing. Commander Valerio Alessandro commented, We are still looking for at the very least 150 people in the sea, but we fear they could be even more than that, About 20 bodies have already been seen in the water. (New York Times)

Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team beat Notre Dame last night, 76-70, to win the NCAA championship title. Many are arguing that last night’s game was arguably more entertaining than Monday night’s men’s championship game. Texas A&M’s coach Gary Blair even does “The Dougie” after the win watch the video below. (The Atlantic)