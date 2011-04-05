The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 5, 2011

March Madness is officially over, and I know one group of gentleman having an exceptionally great Tuesday. The UConn boys came out the victors last night, defeating Butler to become the NCAA champions. Read on for details and other news happening today.

Japan’s ocean radiation is at 7.5 million times the legal limit, prompting government officials to impose a new health limit for radioactivity in fish. Fishing has been banned near the plant and local fishermen called on Tepco to halt the release of radioactive water into the sea and demanded that the company compensate them for their losses. (LA Times)

UConn defeated Butler, 53-41, last night for NCAA basketball championship. Tonight had a lot of frustrating moments because we could not score, Butler Coach Brad Stevens said, adding, They guard you so well that when you get a few open ones you dont feel comfortable. (Washington Post)

New Reports of a cease-fire in Ivory Coast are coming out today. The army chief for Ivory Coast’s leader, Laurent Gbagbo, has called for a cease-fire as Gbagbo takes cover in a bunker inside his Abidjan home. (UK Telegraph)

Attorney General Eric Holder announced Monday that 9/11 terror suspects Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi will face a military trial at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. (CNN)