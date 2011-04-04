The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 4, 2011

I won’t dwell on the fact that it’s Monday, the most dreaded day of the week. So, as we try and get ourselves back into work mode and ease our way back into the week, here’s a little news to give you a jump start.

President Obama officially launched bid for 2012 re-election with a video on his site. This is slightly earlier than usual for am incumbant to officially start a campaign, but maybe necessary if Obama is to raise the expected record-breaking $1 billion. (CNN)

It was announced last week that New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys are joining forces to create a new supergroup. As absurd as this sounds, it is 100% real and the group will be going on a summer tour, kicking off June 2 in Connecticut. Their new single is called “Dont Turn Off The Lights and their upcoming album is due out May 24. (New York Daily News)

Katie Couric is leaving the CBS Evening News, less than five years after coming on as anchor of the network news show. An anonymous network executive told the AP that Couric will launch her own syndicated talk show in 2012. (Entertainment Weekly)