The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 29, 2011

The wedding of the century has finally come and gone, and it certainly did not disappoint. The whole world watched this morning as Kate Middleton officially became Princess Catherine Elizabeth. Personally, I couldn’t pull myself away from the television screen for more than a minute. And although it seemed like the whole world came to a stop for the royal nuptials, there was still plenty going on around you. Read on for the news you may have missed while you watch Kate and Will tie the knot.

In the past couple of weeks, the South has seen some of the deadliest outbreak of tornadoes in almost 40 years. And the devestation just continues, as twisters ripped through six states killing at least 297 people, 210 in Alabama alone. Becky Russell, spokeswoman for the Salvation Army’s Alabama-Louisiana-Mississippi Division, described the scene: “There’s not a word for what you see… This has to be close to what a war zone looks like. I can turn in any direction and there is nothing normal standing.” (USA Today)

Round one of the 2011 NFL Draft is over, and many are saying that “there wasn’t a single selection last night that didn’t make sense on some level for their team.” (SB Nation)

Morocco said today that a bomb that killed 15 people, many of them foreigners, in its busiest tourist destination was a terrorist act. Western security analysts said it was likely to have been the work of Islamist militants in an attempt to damage the country’s tourism industry. The bomb also injured 23 people, and it was the deadliest act since suicide bombers killed 33 people in coordinated strikes on the business hub Casablanca eight years ago. (Reuters)

People who are tall and obese, especially men, are likely to be at significantly higher risk of developing blood clots in deep veins. Blood clots in deep veins are potentially dangerous because they can lead to pulmonary embolism. The study classified short men as 5 feet 7.7 inches or less, and tall as 5 feet 11.7 inches or more. (Medical News Today)

After seven great seasons, Michael Scott (aka Steve Carell) finally said goodbye to Scranton and his Dunder Mifflin emplyees on his final epsiode of the office last night. (Entertainment Weekly)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Friday, at 12,763.46, after strong earnings reports from Caterpillar and others. (CNBC)

