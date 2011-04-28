The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 28, 2011

Maybe it’s because it feels like we’ve been counting down to the Royal Wedding for the past million years, or maybe it’s just one of those drawn out weeks, but it’s felt like one of the longest weeks of my life. That’s why I have to say TGIT (thank god it’s Thursday). Here’s the news you need to know to get you through the day… and then you’re home free!

The death toll from the severe southern storms reached 200, as twister tore through Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia yesterday. Alabama was the hardest hit the state’s emergency management agency said that this morning it had confirmed 131 deaths. (CBS News)

The US economy slowed down in the first quarter as consumer spending decelerates. According to The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, the slower first-quarter growth is due to “a sharp upturn in imports, a deceleration in [personal consumption expenditures], a larger decrease in federal government spending, and decelerations in non-residential fixed investment and exports.” (Forbes)

A Nato strike killed at least 11 people in the besieged Libyan port city of Misrata, but Nato refused to confirm or deny the reports. Seven rebels had also been killed in fire from government forces. Rebel commander Abdullah Mohammed added, “Wednesday’s strike was an accident that could have been avoided… but we hope this does not delay strikes on our enemy.” (BBC)

Democratic congressman Rep. Jay Inslee of Washington says he isn’t satisfied with Apple’s explanation of why iPhones keep track of their users’ locations. He wants a federal investigation into the software marker’s privacy practices, saying it’s needed to “ensure all the questions regarding this issue, including the lack of disclosure, are answered.” (CNET)