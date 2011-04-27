The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 27, 2011

Happy hump day fashion girls! The worst half of the week is behind you and now there’s nothing but the weekend to look forward to… and the royal wedding, of course. But before you start planning your outfits and checking out completely, here’s a little news for you this Wednesday.

In a shakeup of his national security team, President Obama is expected to nominate Gen. David H. Petraeus to replace Leon Panetta as CIA director, and to name Panetta as secretary of defense. Obama is also expected to announce Ryan C. Crocke as the new ambassador to Afghanistan. (Washington Post)

The Obama administration is releasing copies of President Barack Obama’s original long-form birth certificate. White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said, “The president believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn’t good for the country…It may have been good politics and good (television), but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country.” (CNN)

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported three more storm-related deaths in at least 23 counties across the state, with spokesman Jeef Rent saying, “The same areas keep getting hit over and over again.” Meanwhile, residents in Alabama awoke to tornado sirens early on Wednesday, the start of what forecasters said will be another day of powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes for the state. And in Arkansas, the number of storm deaths has reached 11. (Reuters)