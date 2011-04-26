The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 26, 2011

Congrats you survived Monday in one piece! And here on the Northeast, we’re experiencing one of the most beautiful days of the year so far. Unfortunately, other parts of the nations haven’t been so lucky this week, as severe and deadly storms continue to ravage Midwestern and Southern states. Read on for the latest details and other news happening around you on this Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to regulate smokeless electronic cigarettes as tobacco products, even though these e-cigarettes are meant to address both nicotine addiction and the behavioral aspects of smoking without the chemicals found in cigarettes. But a federal appeals court last year ruled that e-cigarettes heat nicotine extracted from tobacco, so they are a drug-delivery device. (Business Week)

During a UK cabinet brief about the situation in Libya, a spokeswoman for the British prime minister said, “We must prepare for the long haul… It is just sensible planning to enforce United Nations Resolution 1973.” Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary William Hague maintains that there are “grounds for optimism.” (BBC)

?Another deadly storm ripped through Vilonia, a small Arkansas town, on Monday night, killing at least four people and destroying as many as 80 homes. Since April 19 Arkansas and large parts of the Midwest and the South have been hard hit by both tornadoes and flooding, causing the state governor to declare a state of emergency last night. (New York Times)

Yesterday, Judge Susan Nelson sided with the players and granted an injunction to lift the NFL lockout that was imposed by owners on March 11. The NFL responded by filing a notice of appeal, but the NFLPA emailed players Monday night suggesting they report to work Tuesday since they are legally entitled to show up at team facilities. (ESPN)