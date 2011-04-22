The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 22, 2011

Happy Friday and happy Earth Day fashion girls! Make sure you do your part for the environment today by partaking in a little Earth Day shopping. And read on for other news going on around the earth today.

Syrian security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters in several towns Friday afternoon, shortly after crowds took to the streets to call for an end to the rule of President Bassar Assad. At least 10 people were reported killed and many others were injured. (Washington Post)

In weekend box office news, the big one to see will definitely be Water for Elephants this weekend. But reviews have been mixed so far, with one LA Time critic saying that “the weak link in this melodramatic chain is Pattinson’s performance as Jacob.” Many have also reported a lack of chemistry between Pattinson and Witherspoon’s characters. Make sure to judge for yourself, as the film hits theaters today. (LA Times)

Controversial Florida pastor Terry Jones went to courtroom this morning in an attempt at defending his intentions to conduct a protest outside a mosque in Michigan. He held that he had no intentions of burning Qurans or images of Muhammad. He’s making headlines because he accidentally fired his .40-caliber handgun while leaving a TV studio parking lot in Detroit Thursday night. (USA Today)

The body of a 16-year-old honor student Phylicia Barnes (from North Carolina), who has been missing since December, has been found in a Maryland river, her father and police said Thursday. (CNN)