The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 21, 2011

here's your daily dose of news for this Thursday.

Two western photojournalists, including Oscar-nominated film director Tim Hetherington and New York-based photographer Chris Hondros, were among the 10 people killed in the western Libyan city of Misurata yesterday. They had been there covering battles between rebels and Libyan government forces. Hetherington last tweeted the dya before he was killed: “In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.” (NPR)

Some light rain and colder weather moving into Possum King Lake region of Texas has helped firefighters battle the blazes caused by the ongoing wildfires. “The last six months have been the driest on record since the early 1900s,” Lt. Kenny Phillips said. (ABC News)

Yesterday was the anniversary of the Gulf oil-spill disaster, the same day BP decided to go on a lawsuit rampage. They filed suits totaling more than $80 billion against Transocean and Halliburton. And in a separate action on Wednesday, BP sued Cameron International Corp, the maker of the fail-safe device that failed to automatically shut down the well. (Reuters)