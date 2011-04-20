The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 20, 2011

It’s 4/20 now get your minds out of the gutter I’m talking about the one year anniversary of the BP Gulf oil spill. Read on to find out more about how the country is doing one year after the devestating disaster and some more mid-week news.

Firefighters from 34 states are now in Texas battling wildfires that have scorched a million acres and have been burning for more than a week. According to Texas Forest Service spokeswoman April Sagino, “We’re actually seeing Texas burn from border to border. We’ve got it in West Texas, in East Texas, in North Texas, in South Texas – it’s all over the state.” (CNN)

Today marks exactly one year since the BP oil spill that devestated the gulf on April 20, 2010. The blowout spilled 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, making it the largest oil spill in U.S. history. Here we are, one year and tens of billlion of dollars later and the cleanup is still ongoing, with the long term environmental impacts still uncertain. (TIMES)

Charlie Sheen was is court yesterday to seek full custody of Bob and Max, his twins with Brooke Mueller, but L.A. Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg denied the request. Lest you think Brooke would be a more suitable full-time parent, Mueller had recently relapsed into drug use, refusing to take a drug test on Friday. (USA Today)

A White House plane carrying Michelle Obama came close to a 200-ton military cargo jet and had to abort its landing at Andrews Air Force Base on Monday as the result of an air traffic controllers mistake. Investigations are underway, but according to a senior FAA manager, the manager and tower controller at Andrews did several things to try to increase the separation on final [approach] before ordering a go-around. (Washington Post)