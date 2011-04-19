The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 19, 2011

Happy Tuesday fashion girls! We can all breathe a huge sigh of relief now that tax day is officially behind us. There’s one more thing you can check off your t0-do list for the month. Have you ever wondered what someone like, say, the President of the United States pays and makes in taxes and income every year? Read on to for those figures and other news happening today.

Yesterday was tax day for everyone, including President Obama and Michelle Obama. According to tax returns released on Monday, President Obama and his wife paid $453,770 in federal income taxes in 2010 on $1.7 million in income, a big drop from the $1.8 million in income taxes in 2009 on income of $5.5 million. The drop is mostly due to declining sales of his books. (WSJ)

The Birther Bill, a bill that would have required President Barack Obama and other presidential candidates to prove they were US born citizens before their names could have been placed on the state ballot, was vetoed Monday by Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer. (CNN)

The Royal Wedding, which is just 10 days away now, will be live streamed on the official YouTube Royal Channel. The live stream will begin at 5 AM. ET/2 AM PT on Friday, April 29, and will follow the wedding procession, marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey and balcony kiss. (USA Today)

For the first time in 27 years, Alzheimers disease is being redefined in new medical guidelines that will reflect the definition of pre-Alzheimer’s disease. There has been mounting evidence that the disease ravages the brain years before symptoms of dementia appear. The guidelines divide the disease into three stages: a phase when dementia has developed, a middle phase in which mild problems emerge but daily functions can still be performed, and the most recently discovered phase, in which no symptoms are evident but changes are brewing in the brain. (New York Times)