The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 18, 2011

It was a very rough weekend to say the least for much of the country, as many states are cleaning up today after severe and deadly tornados ripped through much of the midwestern and southern states. Read on for the details on this and other news happening around the world today. And friendly reminder today is tax day, so you have until midnight to get those returns sent in!

243 twisters, from Oklahoma to Virginia, have ripped through 14 states since Thursday, leaving at least 45 people dead over the weekend. North Carolina was hit the hardest, with as many as 60 twisters spotted, the state’s worst outbreak in more than 25 years. (ABC News)

It was a big sports weekend, with both the NBA and NHL playoffs. In basketball news, it looked like the Nicks were going to take home the win for most of the game against the Celtics, and secure their first playoff victory in 10 years. But the New York Knicks ended up losing, 87-85, to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 last night. As for hockey, New York redeamed themselves, with the Rangers beating the Washington Capitols 35-25. (ESPN)

New ant-fatigue rules were announces for air-traffic controllers yesterday. This is following a series of dangerous incidents where controllers have fallen asleep on dutt. In the new rules, they will be given longer breaks between shifts, but will not be paid to nap. The US Transportation secretary added, “Air-traffic controllers will be given longer breaks between shifts under new anti-fatigue rules announced Sunday.” (USA Today)

In weekend box-office news, Rio opened with the biggest debut of any movie in 2011 thus far, with an estimated $40 million this weekend. Jessie Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, George Lopez and will.i.am were among the big names to lend their voices to the animated film. (MTV)