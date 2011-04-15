The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 15, 2011

Since it’s Friday, I thought it would be nice to start today’s news off on a lighter note, before hitting you with the heavy stuff. So read on to find out which of your daytime soaps have been canceled, as well as the secret to living till the age of 114.

At 114-year-old, the world’s oldest living man died of natural causes on Thursday in Great Falls, Montana. Walter Breuning, who was born in 1896, attribute his longevity to eating just two meals a day and working for as long as he could. And apparently Breuning wasn’t afraid of death, saying, “We’re all going to die. Some people are scared of dying. Never be afraid to die. Because you’re born to die.” (Guardian)

ABC has announced that the network is canceling All My Children and One Life to Live, two of the longest running shows in daytime television. The shows will end in September 2011, and January 2012, respectively. They’ll be replaced by two new hour-long shows, one called The Chew, hosted by Top Chef‘s Carla Hall, and the other called The Revolution, a health and lifestyle transformations show. (CNN)

Deadly tornadoes ripped across Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight, killing at least six people including a 6-year-old child. Two people were killed in Oklahoma and four people were killed in Arkansas when the storm hit there early Friday morning. (Reuters)