The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 14, 2011

Let the countdown to the weekend officially begin! Only one more day fashion girls. To make sure you get through this Thursday as a well-informed member of society, I’ve rounded up the important stuff. Read on for the news you need to know today.

Obama spoke yesterday about his plan for a $4 trillion deficit-reduction plan, proposing that tax increases should be part of a deficit-reduction package. In remarks at George Washington University in the capital, Obama said, Reform should protect the middle class, promote economic growth, and build on the fiscal commissions model of reducing tax expenditures so that there is enough savings to both lower rates and lower the deficit. (Bloomberg)

Barry Bonds was found guilty yesterday of the federal crime of obstruction of justice, but a mistrial was declared on three other counts, including lying about steroid use. The former San Francisco Giants star’s conviction is because of evidence he gave eight years ago to a grand jury investigating the Balco case. (Guardian)

Catherine Zeta-Jones released a statement through her publicist, saying, “After dealing with the stress of the past year, Catherine made the decision to check into a mental health facility for a brief stay to treat her bipolar II disorder.” The mental illness is characterized by mood swings between the two psychological pulls of depression and euphoria. (ABC News)