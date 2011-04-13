The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 13, 2011

Happy hump day fashion girls! As we slowly make our way through the week, the world around us seems to be moving and changing at lightening speed. But don’t worry I’ve got you covered. Here is the breaking news you should know today.

A New York mom drove her minivan into the Hudson River Tuesday night, killing herself and her three kids a 5-year-old boy, 2-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl. The fourth child, a 10-year-old boy, was let out of the van before it plunged. Investigators have ruled the mother’s death a suicide, saying it was related to a domestic disturbance call earlier Tuesday. (USA Today)

US retail sales rose in March for the ninth consecutive month, increasing 0.4%, with much of the increase going to gas. Declining unemployment and a cut in payroll taxes for 2011 are helping sustain sales, especially at chains like Macy’s and Saks. (Bloomberg)

Jennifer Lopez was named People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful Person.” She is joined in the issue by other beautiful celebs like Mila Kunis, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lawrence. (Entertainmnet Weekly)

Jeffrey Deskovic, who wrongfully served 16 years in prison for the 1989 murder of a Peekskill High School classmate, has won a $6.5 million settlement. He was released from prison in 2006 after DNA linked another man to the murder. (WSJ)