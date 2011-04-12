The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 12, 2011

It was only a matter of time before France started rolling out the burka fines and the first, of what is expected to be many to come, was issued in Paris Monday evening. Read on for this and other news happening around you on this second Tuesday in April. And is it just me, or is April really zooming by?

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first human spaceflight. But with NASAs budget in trouble, like much of US’s finances, the future of human spaceflight looks grim. Space historian David Baker adds, “It was a tremendous aerospace achievement… We will lose something big when the shuttle program ends.” (Wired)

The wing of an Air France Airbus A380 collided with a Delta CRJ-700 last night at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Airbus is the world’s largest passenger airliner. It had left the terminal and was headed for the runway at the same time as the Delta flight was taxiing towards the its gate, causing the Airbus’ wing to hit the rear of the smaller jet. But luckily no one was injured. (WSJ)

A bombing on a Minsk metro in Belarus killed 12 people and injured 126 Monday afternoon. Several people have already been arrested in what the authorities are calling a terrorist attack. The bomb used was equivalent to about 5kg (11 pounds) of TNT. The Belarus Interior Minister, Anatoly Kuleshov, said it was intended to “kill as many people as possible.” (BBC)

The first enforcement of France’s burka ban occured in Paris yesterday evening, when police fined a 28-year-old woman in a shopping centre car park for wearing a niqab, or full-face Islamic veil. (Guardian)