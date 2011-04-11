The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 11, 2011

Today marks exactly one month since Japan was hit by the tragic earthquake and tsunami. But sadly, it looks like Japan’s struggle is far from over, as they were hit by yet another earthquake today. Read on for those details and other news happening around you this Monday.
- One month after Japan’s deadly earthquake and tsunami, the country is faced with a new 6.6 magnitude quake, which hit the Tohoku region of northern Japan today. There were no reports of serious damage from the quake, although about 220,000 homes in the region were without electricity. (WSJ)
- Thanks to a very last minute budget deal struck on Friday, the US government managed to avoid a national shut down. The deal cut $38.5 billion, $78.5 billion below what President Obama asked for and $20 billion more than the Tea Party wanted. President Obama is set to give his debt speech on Wednesday, which many believe will re-ignite the budget battle. (Washington Post)
- The African Union is strongly urging a cease-fire in Libya, with negotiators arriving in eastern Libya today to broker a deal. Reports say that after meeting with members of the African Union Monday, Colonel Qaddafi has accepted what they called a roadmap for a political settlement. (New York Times)
- The 75th annual Masters Tournament came to an end yesterday, with South African Charl Schwartzel taking home the win. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who was favored to win the tournament, were among the nine other players who held a share of the lead in the last round yesterday. Many are calling McIlroy’s loss a “meltdown” or a “horror show.” (USA Today)
- US stocks opened at 12,380.43, but rose modestly on Monday, most likely due to the weekend budget deal investors’ optimism for the start of first-quarter earnings season. (WSJ)