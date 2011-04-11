The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 11, 2011

Today marks exactly one month since Japan was hit by the tragic earthquake and tsunami. But sadly, it looks like Japan’s struggle is far from over, as they were hit by yet another earthquake today. Read on for those details and other news happening around you this Monday.

One month after Japan’s deadly earthquake and tsunami, the country is faced with a new 6.6 magnitude quake, which hit the Tohoku region of northern Japan today. There were no reports of serious damage from the quake, although about 220,000 homes in the region were without electricity. (WSJ)

Thanks to a very last minute budget deal struck on Friday, the US government managed to avoid a national shut down. The deal cut $38.5 billion, $78.5 billion below what President Obama asked for and $20 billion more than the Tea Party wanted. President Obama is set to give his debt speech on Wednesday, which many believe will re-ignite the budget battle. (Washington Post)

The African Union is strongly urging a cease-fire in Libya, with negotiators arriving in eastern Libya today to broker a deal. Reports say that after meeting with members of the African Union Monday, Colonel Qaddafi has accepted what they called a roadmap for a political settlement. (New York Times)