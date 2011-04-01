The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: April 1, 2011

Happy Friday!! And happy April! It’s a new day, a new month and the start of a new weekend your possibilities are endless. So go forth and prosper fashion girls because you survived March in one piece. Here’s a little news to take you into April.

According to a 20-year study, published in the British Medical Journal, it looks like screening for prostate cancer really doesn’t have any life-saving benefits. One in four newly diagnosed cancers in UK men is prostate cancer. The UK National Screening Committee said this study provided further evidence that the harms outweigh the benefits. (BBC)

The Labor Department released its monthly snapshot of the job market today, and it is the best it has been in two years. But even so, many analysts argue that teh job market is still flat. A separate report seeks to show what people need to earn to achieve a basic standard of living. According to the report, a single worker needs an income of $30,012 a year or just above $14 an hour to cover basic expenses and save for retirement and emergencies. (New York Times)

AMC and Mad Men creator Matt Weiner finally reached a deal after months of negotiations about the show’s future. The three-year, $30 million deal will ensure that the show will come back with no characters cuts to pare its budget. The bad news is that we have to wait until March of next year for the fifth season, Weiner assured fans, “I hope the audience will be patient. We’ll make it worth it for them.” (New York Post)