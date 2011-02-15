The Fashion Girls Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.

A judge announced today the trial of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is set for April 6. Though the leader denies the charges sex with an underage prostitute and abuse of power he does admit the allegations have “thrown mud on the government.” (CNN)

Along with the rest of the world, Irina Shayk learned she won the coveted cover of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover during a taping of Letterman’s show last night. The 25-year-old Russian native is the girlfriend of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Yahoo)

Deutsche Boerse, the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange, became the world’s largest financial exchange owner when it combined with the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange earlier today. (USA Today)

Watson, a computer-generated Jeopardy contestant ended the day tied with former (not to mention, human) contestant Brad Rutter with $5,000. Today will see day two of the three-day match. (Washington Post)

Former Egyptian ruler Hosni Mubarak is reportedly in deteriorating health. Though he is still breathing, Mubarak has refused advice to travel to Germany for treatment, instead asking those around him to allow him to die in his own country. (Yahoo)

After thousands rioted in the streets of Tehran yesterday, members of the Iranian Parliament have called for the country’s two most prominent opposition leaders be prosecuted and sentenced to death. The offense? Being “corrupt of the earth.” (NYTimes)