The Fashion Girls Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.

Obama unveiled a serious $3.73 trillion budget for 2012, increasing education spending by 11% and draining foreign war expenses by $118 billion. To put that in perspective, this is the first time in years that total Pentagon and military expenditures will drop. (Politico)

Prince Harry has been chosen as the best man for his older brother’s April 29 nuptials at Westminster Abbey. Kate Middleton announced her 27-year-old sister Philippa will be the royal maid of honor. (Gossip Cop)

Even after being robbed last night (who the hell is Esperanza Spalding anyway?) the Biebs’ Never Say Never pulled in an impressive $12.3 million on Friday. He beat out Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Just Go With It by $2.6 million. (KMVT)

Despite a successful uprising of the old Egyptian regime which resulted in military leaders suspending the constitution and dissolving parliament, tourists are still being told to avoid “all but essential travel” especially to major cities like Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor and Suez. (DailyMail)

While Arcade Fire was busy prepping to pick up the album of the year Grammy last night, Lady Gaga was incubating. (Business Insider)

NASA will return to Tempel 1 tonight, but this time without impact. A different spacecraft appropriately named Stardust will travel past Tempel 1 at 24,000 miles per hour, coming within 125 miles of the comet to take high-resolution pictures of its surface. (NYTimes)