The Fashion Girls Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.

It’s finally Friday! And for most of America, that means it’s movie night. What better way to ring in the weekend than with a little Justin Bieber? His highly promoted 3D movie finally hits theaters today, and critics surprisingly don’t hate it. (Washington Post)

In the latest Egypt news, President Hosni Mubarak has left Cairo and gone to the Egyptian Sinai city of Sharm el-Sheikh. (CNN)

Chandra Levy’s convicted killer faces sentencing today. Ingmar Guandique faces a minimum of 30 years behind bars for the 2001 murder of the U.S. government intern. (MSNBC)

Lindsay Lohan appeared in court this week to plead not guilty to a felony grand theft charge. But apparently people care more about the Kimberly Ovitz dress she wore to court than anything elese. Lohan took to her twitter to tweet, “What I wear in court shouldnt be front page news, Its just absurd. (Entertainment Weekly)

The much-anticipated Verizon iPhone 4 launch fell way short of expectations. It was set to be the biggest phone launch of the year, but it looks like AT&T’s iPhone 4 launch far outdid Verizon’s. (DailyTech)

The DOW Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,227.78 this morning, down .09%. (Yahoo Finance)