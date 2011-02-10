The Fashion Girls Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.

Warning to all diet soda drinkers yes, I’m talking to you fashion girls. A new study was released today that’s linking diet soda consumption with heightened risk for vascular events. (ABC News)