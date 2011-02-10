The Fashion Girls Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.
- Warning to all diet soda drinkers yes, I’m talking to you fashion girls. A new study was released today that’s linking diet soda consumption with heightened risk for vascular events. (ABC News)
- In yet another political texting scandal, Married Republican Congressman Christopher Lee resigned yesterday evening. The resignation came after suggestive photos he sent to a woman he met on Craigslist surfaced on Gawker. (The Washington Post)
- In homeland security news… It looks like the U.S. may be facing the most “heightened state” of a terror threat since the September 11 attacks, according to Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano. (USA Today)
- The DOW Jones Industrial Average Index opened at 12,158.87 today, down 0.66%. (CNN Money)
- Need to unwind towards the end of a stressful week? Well, be sure to tune in for tonight’s all new episode of Jersey Shore on MTV. Things get more volatile than usual between Sammie and Ron. (MTV)