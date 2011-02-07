Fashion Girls’ Guide To News Around The World: Daily Dose

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of world and regional news.

Julian Assange appeared in court this morning to fight extradition to Sweden for alleged sex crimes. The fear is that extradition to Sweden could ultimately lead to U.S. extradition, meaning potential for detainment at Guantanamo Bay or even execution. Jemima Khan and Bianca Jagger were among the celebs who showed up to show support for Assange. (MSNBC)

Former Scientologist and Academy Award winning screenwriter Paul Haggis (Million Dollar Baby and Crash) is speaking out against the Church of Scientology, claiming their support of Proposition 8 is a “stain on the integrity of our organization [Scientology].” In a letter to Tommy Davis, the chief spokesperson for the church, Haggis also brings up possible human and civil-rights violations that the church could be responsible for. (New Yorker)

In efforts to turn business around, AOL Inc. revealed plans to buy Huffington Post for $315 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, the hope is that this acquisition will make AOL one of the top producer of news, entertainment and other digital content. (WSJ)

After waiting for over a year in Tehran’s Evin prison, three U.S. hikers finally get to stand trial in Iran on Sunday for allegedly spying and trespassing while hiking in Iraq’s Kurdistan region back in 2009. (CNN)

An Ohio frat house shooting on Sunday ends in the tragic death of 25-year-old Jamail E. Johnson. 11 others were also injured during the party at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity house. (USA Today)