Girls Gone Glam Rock: Camille Rowe Vs. Sasha Pivovarova

In the summer issue of Black Magazine, French newcomer (and soon-to-be face of Chlo cosmetics) Camille Rowe stars in a glam rock-themed editorial that we just can’t get enough of. With her tousled blonde hair, boho hats and furs, massive platforms and plentiful studs and sequins, she perfectly channels rock and roll greats like Freddie Mercury and Keith Richards.

Shot by Michael Schwartz, Camille looks like she’s ready to hop on stage and rock out, and the spread just so happens to remind us of a shoot of the same style starring Sasha Pivovarova from Vogue Paris in April 2008. Sasha works a similar sequined jumpsuit, studded separates and the same devil-may-care attitude, and it’s easy to see why the editorial is one of our favorites.

Which rock-and-roll inspired shoot do you like best?

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue