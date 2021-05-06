Girlfriend Collective’s New Spring Colorways Are Pure Serotonin

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time to lighten up! Girlfriend Collective has launched a new collection exclusively at Nordstrom featuring best-sellers in pastel shades you’ll love for spring and summer. Here’s to being the best-dressed person in your outdoor spin class this season!

Girlfriend Collective—the sustainable activewear brand that’s all over Instagram thanks to its selection of colorful pieces you can get sweaty in—just released four entirely new shades: Butterfly (a vibrant lime green), Misty Rose (a pale pink), Brownie (a warm brown) and Sunburst (a tangerine).

All of the leggings, bike shorts and sports bras available in the new colorways are exclusively at Nordstrom and made in the brand’s signature compressive fabric, which means that they won’t get baggy or start fitting differently the second or third time you put them on. Even better, the high-quality textiles that are used to design the pieces are all made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles!

Girlfriend Collective has shot to cult stardom precisely because its pieces are so damn inclusive—and pretty affordable, too! For all the pieces in new colorways, sizes range from XXS through 3XL and everything is priced between $38 and $58 bucks. The brand’s new swimwear line, which also dropped this month, is available to shop in sizes up to 6X.

For someone who doesn’t work out regularly, I sure do have a ton of activewear in my wardrobe. And now that these brand-new colors have hit Nordstrom’s site, I plan on buying even more! If you’re like me, prepare to say goodbye to your basic black leggings—pastels are where it’s at in 2021.

Get shopping and read on to see a few of the colorful new options. So good, they might even inspire you to go for a jog…Maybe.

