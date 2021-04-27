Girlfriend Collective Is Launching Chic Swimwear In Sizes Up To 6XL

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been on the Internet at all over the last few years, you’ve no doubt heard about Girlfriend Collective. Heck, you probably already own a pair of their cult-favorite leggings! Not only are their pieces sustainably made, but their size range is to die for, with options all the way up to 6X for curvy fashionistas and gym rats everywhere. Just in time for summer, Girlfriend Collective is launching an entirely new category, featuring size-inclusive, eco-friendly swimwear you’re going to love. Ladies and gents, meet GF Swim.

The brand-new collection consists of eight swimwear pieces, available to shop in sizes XXS through 6XL and priced starting at just $38 bucks. Whatever your summer plans have in store, these classic suits from are designed to handle it all in style: Take your pick from three different bikini tops, two coordinating bottoms and three one-piece options and choose whatever best fits your style and support needs.

I mean, I love a trendy bikini decked out in ruffles and rhinestones, but sometimes you do just need a good ol’ simple suit that you know will look good in a flash. These suits will definitely stand the test of time thanks to the simple, well-made silhouettes and fun color options to spice things up. If you’re a fan of neutral picks, try the new Oasis one-piece in light brown shade Equator. If going all-out in the color department is more your vibe, pick up the Lanai Bikini Top in Aqua or one of two vibrant oranges, Spritz and Koi.

Just like the rest of Girlfriend Collective’s range, these new swimsuits are made with sustainability in mind. All of the new suits are made from ECONYL, a fabric created using regenerated nylon made from old fishing nets and other post-industrial waste. In case you don’t know, your bathing suit sheds just a little bit every time you wear it into the water and—yup, you guessed it!—this is very, very bad for the environment.

While they can’t stop swimsuits from shedding, Girlfriend Collective has found a way to do their part to remove all of those unwanted fibers from the ocean instead. To celebrate their swim range, they’ll be donating 1% of every purchase directly to Healthy Seas, an organization that has been removing old fishing nets from the ocean since 2013. With every single dollar the organization receives, they’re able to remove roughly half a pound of fishing next from the ocean. Then, Healthy Seas actually uses all of those nets to create more ECONYL, a.k.a. more cute suits for you to buy!

Once again, Girlfriend Collective has totally nailed it. Read on to shop all of the brand-new GF Swim styles below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.