Girlfriend Collective Goes Barbiecore with It’s Most Sustainable Collection Yet

As much as I hate to admit it, I’m one of those people who quickly hopped on the Barbiecore trend. I’d like to say I was inspired by Valentino’s stunning fall Fashion Week Show, but really, I spend way too much time on TikTok, learning what trends people are gravitating towards. And while hot pink is really more or a spring or summer color, it seems as though the color trend is showing no signs of slowing down for fall and winter fashion. You could get a giant fuchsia long coat to mirror this super shade or you could get a piece of sustainable athletic wear to ensure you look very fashionable during yoga or pilates.

Luckily for you, Girlfriend Collective launched a new size-inclusive (and environmentally friendly) activewear collective that does the later for you. The BioCompressive line comes in an electric color palette with bright hues like Cabaret, Scuba Blue, and Jasmine Green so you can shine oh so brightly.

This special fabric is just like Girlfriend’s best-selling Compressive line, but has the ultra-cool and sustainable addition of a first-of-its-kind fabric innovation that allows synthetic materials to biodegrade naturally. It gives this BioCompressive line an extra environmental superpower—all of the micro-plastics that your activewear at some point sheds during wash-and-wear no longer stick around in our oceans and landfills. Look cute and keep our Earth safe and green? Sign us up.

Keep reading below to check out some of our favorite picks from the collection.

Girlfriend Collective Cabaret BioCompressive Pocket Bike Short

I see you doing it all in these stunning, barbiecore pink bike shorts—a round of applause for the two side pockets that’ll fit your keys, wallet, and phone safely.

Girlfriend Collective Jasmine BioCompressive Bianca Tank

This one shoulder workout tank is supportive and sporty, locking in any sweaty situation you got going on with new technology that helps fight against micro-plastic pollution.

Girlfriend Collective Turquoise BioCompressive Pocket Legging

Bright colors are so, so in right now. This comfy legging will keep you moving and grooving all through your workout class, running errands, or even on a chill night in.

Shop these and more eye-catching looks on Girlfriend Collective’s website right now.