Tanesha Awasthi AKA Girl With Curves Has Your Fall ‘Fits Set With New Size-Inclusive Line

Since 2011, Tanesha Awasthi has been sharing her style tips and beauty advice on her blog, Girl With Curves. A decade later and with almost 500k Instagram followers, Awasthi has launched her first full, size-inclusive fashion collection: Girl With Curves at QVC. If you’re looking for boyfriend jeans, cozy sweaters and cardis for fall, keep reading.

“This is the first time Girl With Curves is fully size-inclusive, in sizes XXS-5X, finally representing what the brand has always stood for: inspiring confidence and celebrating curves in every size, so making sure each style fits and flatters curves of all shapes and sizes was a must,” Awasthi tells STYLECASTER. “From the design process to fit meetings, creating custom prints and more, it was such a seamless process every step of the way, compared to past collections I’ve developed in-house with my own, very small team.”

Awasthi wanted to work with QVC because the retailer “understands the importance of offering a full size range at an amazing price-point,” she says. Plus, she gets to go on TV live and speak directly to her followers. “Having this type of connection allows me to understand what the customer loves and wants more of in her closet,” she adds.

This is just the first of many QVC collections from Awasthi. And you can shop the entire first drop, today! Take a peek at our favorites below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Girl With Curves Button Front Cardigan Cape

Awasthi says she’s “partial to the pieces that speak to versatility and can be worn different ways,” like this Cardigan Cape that comes in four different colors.

Girl With Curves Faux Leather Pleated Ankle Skirt

This faux-leather skirt is so cute for fall and winter with tights and boots.

Girl With Curves Petite High Waisted Girlfriend Jean

Trendy straight-legged, ripped jeans aren’t easy to find in these size options. They come in regular, petite and tall, too.

Girl With Curves Faux Wrap Sweater

This cozy sweater comes in four fall-ready colors.

Girl With Curves Dolman Midi Dress with Self Belt

Another versatile option is this midi-dress that can be worn as a tunic, too, or open like a jacket.

Girl With Curves Screen Print V-Neck T-Shirt

Show your support with a GWC signature graphic tee.