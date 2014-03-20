We ‘Literally’ ‘Can’t Even’ With This Amazing Viral Video (It’s ‘Everything’)

If you’re reading this site and you happen to also be female, you’ve probably heard or said the following phrases within the past 24 hours:

I literally can’t.

I’m dying right now.

That’s everything.



Get it.

Yasssssssss!

A comedy troupe called Garlic Jackson seemingly understands this quite well, because they just put together a laugh-out-loud funny video explaining to a boyfriend why his girlfriend is sitting on the couch watching Beyoncé videos and claims she “literally can’t because she’s dying.” The boyfriend calls 911, claiming (kind of reasonably) that his girlfriend may or may not be dying.

“There’s no real male equivalent,” the 911 operator tells him, before walking him through the steps to make sure his girlfriend is okay. “Is she saying she’s dying or literally dying? If a girl says she’s ‘literally’ doing anything, don’t worry, that thing is not actually happening.”

It’s so spot-on that you can’t help but laugh, though you might also experience feelings of embarrassment. Do we really all talk like this? Yes. Yes we do.