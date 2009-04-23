Girl Talk Talking About New Musical Direction

Girl Talk (aka Gregg Gillis– the famous mash up DJ, not the 1988 teenage girl tame “truth or dare” board game complete with stick on zits) is considering a major shift in musical gears. Famous for sampling the most popular songs, Girl Talk is now experimenting with original music composition.

While Girl Talk’s music basically the popular and brilliantly mixed version of being a spazz behind an iPod and changing the song every thirty seconds, Girl Talk explained his interest to explore his own music to Billboard:

“I’m interested in working on individual songs — kind of in the style I’ve been doing, but with actual repetition as opposed to linear structure and stuff like that, some elements with a verse-and-chorus sort of structure as opposed to going through 50 minutes of change-ups the entire time. I want to evolve and keep refining.”

Girl Talk however is keeping the possibilities (and release date) for his next album very open. His next album will be released again under Illegal Art.