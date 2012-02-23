Girl Scouts Jump On The Pop-Up Shop Train For Cookie Season

Some of my fondest memories from childhood involve walking the entire length of my town in a puke-green vest trying to peddle Girl Scout cookies to those poor, unsuspecting souls who could never fulfill their cravings for Thin Mints. But now that I’m on the other end of the tunnel my main concern is how I’m going to get my Samoa fix.

It seems like the folks over at Gothamist are on our level when it comes to cookie politics. After uncovering the magical cookie locator app, they’ve brought us news of Girl Scout Cookie Pop-Up Shops! Starting March 13th these little spots of heaven will be located around New York. Scroll down for the locations and hours. Which cookie are you most excited to get your hands on?